Black Clover Promo Introduces the Former Wizard King

Black Clover has finally revealed the first full look at its debut feature film, and the first teaser trailer for the new project has introduced a new character who is actually a former Wizard King named Conrad! Black Clover's TV anime run ended with 170 episodes under its belt, but left things off on a cliffhanger that Yuki Tabata's original manga series has explored to the point where it's now in the process of its final arc overall. But given that the anime was continuing with a new movie, there was a question as to what it could be exploring.

It turns out that Black Clover's feature film debut will be for an original story. Titled Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, this new movie will be focusing on a new story overseen by series creator Yuki Tabata. Introducing a new character named Conrad Leto (who will be voiced by Toshihiko Seki in the new movie), who is a former Wizard King of the kingdom and likely the big villain for the project overall, you can check out the official character design for this mysterious new foe below:

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be launching on Netflix worldwide on March 31st next year. Original series creator Yuki Tabata was the film's chief supervisor and provided the new character designs, Ayataka Tanemura returns from the TV anime to direct, Itsuko Takeda returns as character designer, and Minako Seki will be composing the music. The cast from the TV anime is expected to return for the new movie as well, but much of the story is still being kept under wraps at the time of this writing.

This new story will be focusing on an original look back into this former Wizard King, and will likely highlight a piece of the Clover kingdom history unexplored in the main series. This also means that the TV anime is still free to potentially return someday to adapt the final two arcs of the series when they finish their run in a couple of years from now. Now it's just a matter of waiting for the new movie to hit Netflix!

