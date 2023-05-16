Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Releases First Stills

Are you ready to reunite with Black Clover? If so, you should know the anime plans to make a comeback in the next month or so. As summer marches forward, all eyes are on Asta and Yuno as the wizards are about to head up their own movie. And now, we have been given our first stills of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.

As you can see below, the stills come courtesy of Studio Pierrot ahead of the Black Clover release. The six photos highlight a slew of familiar faces, and it honestly feels good to see the Clover Kingdom back on screen. From Noelle to Yami, all of our favorites are here, and it seems some new villains have joined the foray.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Movie more new screenshots: https://t.co/xmZ1UCMC7K pic.twitter.com/psy4x5pHf0 — BCinfo 🍀 (@BCspoiler) May 16, 2023

If you are not familiar with Black Clover and its anime hiatus, you should know the series has been on a break for years. Studio Pierrot closed the Black Clover TV anime in order for the manga to get further ahead. This is why creator Yuki Tabata has been hard at work on the manga as Black Clover began its final act a few months back. The big war has put all of the Clover Kingdom in danger as Lucius and his devils have come topside. Yuno is doing his best to keep the country safe, but of course, he will need Asta's help to bring down Lucius for good.

Clearly, Black Clover is keeping busy these days with its final act, and now the anime's first film is gearing up to launch. The feature will tell an original story created by Tabata, and it will involve Wizard Kings from the past. For more details on the movie, you can read the official synopsis of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King below:

"Asta, a boy born with no magic in a world where magic is everything, and his rival Yuno, a genius mage chosen by the legendary 4-leaf Grimoire, have together fought a number of powerful enemies to prove their power beyond adversity and aim for the top mage "Wizard King". Standing in front of Asta and Yuno, who dream of becoming the Wizard King, are the Wizard Kings from the past.

Conrad Leto, Julius Novachrono's predecessor Wizard King, once respected by the people of Clover Kingdom but suddenly rebelled against the kingdom and was sealed away, has been resurrected. Now he aims to use the "Imperial Sword" to resurrect the 3 most feared Wizard Kings in the history, Edward Avalaché, Princia Funnybunny and Jester Garandaros, and take over the Clover Kingdom."

What do you think about this latest look at Black Clover's big movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.