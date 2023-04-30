Are you ready for more Black Clover? Well, you are in luck if that is the case. While the manga continues to work through its final act, all eyes are on the anime as summer approaches. After all, the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is on the way, and we just got a big update about the feature.

And yes, the update is a good one. It turns out Black Clover's first movie is on schedule as we all hoped. It seems the movie has wrapped work at last, and that is good considering the movie drops in less than two months.

The update comes from Twitter as the official page for the Black Clover anime posted some stills. It was there fans could see glimpses of the upcoming movie as a number of film crew watched on in a private studio. "Asta is on the big screen," the tweet reads. "Production on the movie has ended... There are just a few more days until its release! Please look forward to it!"

Of course, the Black Clover team is spot on about the movie's countdown. The anime crew is on deck to drop this big feature on June 16th. The movie will be released in Japanese theaters on that date, and for once, the anime industry will roll out the feature concurrently. Thanks to Netflix, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will also debut globally in June, so anime fans can take this as a win.

If you are eager to binge this big movie, there are a few things to know. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King features an original story overseen by series creator Yuki Tabata. The story is expected to be set shortly after the TV anime's end, so netizens are eager to fit together a canon timeline. With Ayataka Tanemura directing the feature, Black Clover hopes to show off some stellar animation when its movie drops, and even the most stoic of fans will admit they're excited to reunite with Asta on screen.

Want more details on the Black Clover anime comeback? No worries! You can read up on the movie's official synopsis below:

"Asta, a boy born with no magic in a world where magic is everything, and his rival Yuno, a genius mage chosen by the legendary 4-leaf Grimoire, have together fought a number of powerful enemies to prove their power beyond adversity and aim for the top mage "Wizard King". Standing in front of Asta and Yuno, who dream of becoming the Wizard King, are the Wizard Kings from the past.

Conrad Leto, Julius Novachrono's predecessor Wizard King, once respected by the people of Clover Kingdom but suddenly rebelled against the kingdom and was sealed away, has been resurrected. Now he aims to use the "Imperial Sword" to resurrect the 3 most feared Wizard Kings in history, Edward Avalaché, Princia Funnybunny and Jester Garandaros, and take over the Clover Kingdom."

Are you excited to check out Black Clover's anime comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.