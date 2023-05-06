Black Clover to Host Early Movie Premiere for Fans

The Black Clover anime is getting ready for a major return later this Summer with the very first feature film release in the franchise, and Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be holding a special early premiere for the movie for select fans overseas! Originally scheduled to make its premiere around the world with Netflix earlier this Spring, the new Black Clover movie unfortunately had to be delayed until its new release date this June due to complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But thankfully the wait will be over soon enough as we get closer to the Summer.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will premiere even earlier for a few select fans as the Black Clover movie will be hosting a special early premiere for fans in Japan on May 28th. 200 lucky fans will be able to attend following winning a lottery with select members of the cast attending the premiere (and will also hold a stage event following the movie's screening). Unfortunately fans outside of Japan will likely not be able to hit up this early premiere, but Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King's streaming launch will follow up soon after.

How to Watch the Black Clover Movie

Directed by Ayataka Tanemura with original series creator Yuki Tabata serving as chief supervisor and providing new character designs for the movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be streaming with Netflix around the world beginning on June 19th. The Black Clover movie will be featuring an original story not seen in the manga, and reportedly runs for 1 hour and 50 minutes in length. As for what to expect from the new Black Clover movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is teased as such:

"As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

What are you hoping to see from Black Clover's first movie outing? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

