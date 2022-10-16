Black Clover Cliffhanger Teases Yami's Darkest Secret

Black Clover has started to dive more into Captain Yami Sukehiro's past and original country with the final arc of the series, but the cliffhanger from the newest chapter is teasing the reveal of one of the Black Bulls' Captain's darkest secrets! Following Asta taking a major loss to Lucius Zogratis in their first big fight in the final arc, Asta found himself transported to the remote country of the Land of the Sun. It's actually the country Yami is originally from, and through this Asta surprisingly has now formed a quick connection with Yami's younger sister Ichika.

The final arc of the series has begun Asta's final training arc as he readies a new kind of power ahead of his rematch with Lucius, but at the same time has also been doing what fans have been hoping as it explores more of Yami's original home country. Yami himself has been vague about his home before coming to the Clover Kingdom and quickly joining the ranks of the Magic Knights, but Ichika has thrown a wrench into everything we know about the character as she teases that her brother, Sukehiro, actually massacred the rest of the Yami clan:

gonna need to see what Yami's sister means by saying he massacred their entire clan! Is this going to be a Itachi situation or....?!?!

Chapter 341 of Black Clover continues Asta's training with Ichika and more members of the powerful Ryuzen Seven as they reveal their various uses of the Zetten and how they have merged this power with their unique techniques. When Asta begins to learn more about Ichika and her connection with the shogun Ryuya, he tries to reveal how much Yami had helped him to the point where he is. But Ichika wants to hear none of the praise as she considers him "scum of the lowest order."

Ichika not only notes how Yami probably told Asta and the others "random nonsense" about how he ended up in the Clover Kingdom, but when Asta tried to defend Yami, she shuts it down immediately. Telling Asta that he had massacred their entire clan, the final pages of the chapter begin a flashback into their murky past. It's such a big tease that it's hard to image the Yami we've been following do such a thing, but at the same time, it's also a pretty big reason why he would leave his home country.

We'll see whether or not there are more sides to this story soon enough, but it's certainly an interesting look into Yami's unexplored past. How do you feel about Yami potentially killing the rest of his family before becoming a hero in the Clover Kingdom like he is today? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!