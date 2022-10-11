Black Clover Shows How Powerful Yami's Sister Is

Black Clover has kicked off Asta's next major training arc heading into the final war for humanity, and the newest chapter of the series is getting him starting by showing off just how powerful Yami's little sister really is! The final arc of Yuki Tabata's original manga series got off to a very rough start for Asta as he took a major loss against Lucius Zogratis. Through that fight he learned just how wide of a power gap there was between the two of them, but instead of getting taken out completely, Asta has found some new hope in a country on the other side of the world.

After finding himself in the Land of the Sun (Yami's home country of origin), Asta now has a new path to power and a potential way for him to fight back against Lucius when they have their big rematch. Surprisingly though, getting to that point is going to be a lot easier said than done as Asta now not only has been introduced to Yami's little sister Ichika, but the newest chapter of the series demonstrated just how much strength she's packing with her advanced Zetten techniques.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 340 of Black Clover picks up after Asta figures out how to use the Zetten technique that they have mastered in the Land of the Sun. It's a new way of using his anti-magic that combines his knowledge of ki with explosive physical power, and the newest chapter of the series has taken things to the next level by showing off what a mastery of this technique can bring as Ichika uses it in a brief sparring match with Asta. Kicking off his new training, it was suggested by Ryuya that the best way to get a handle for Zetten was to use it in a fight.

It's here that Ichika shows off what this power can really do as she not only easily dodges each of Asta's attacks (something that's unique as it's pointed out that no one really had dodged Asta's attacks before), and it's revealed that Ichika waited for the right moment to use Zetten. When she lands a hit on Asta, it's such a heavy one that he nearly gets knocked unconscious even when using the full power of his Devil Union mode. It teases the kind of power still left for Asta to reach, and how much strength Ichika could really use in battle.

