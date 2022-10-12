Black Clover Cliffhanger Teases Asta's Training Goal

Black Clover has started Asta on his newest training regimen ahead of the final battle of the series overall, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is setting up Asta's next big goal to take down Lucius Zogratis once and for all! The final arc has been particularly rough for Asta so far as he ended up taking a major loss to Lucius during their first real confrontation. Now in a remote country on the other side of the world, Asta needs to figure out how to get strong enough to stand a chance against the villain the next time around.

Teleporting to Yami's home country, the Land of the Sun, Asta discovered that there's actually a way he could combine his anti-magic training with the knowledge of ki he had learned from Yami through it all. Harnessing a new technique known as "Zetten" that will allow him to channel his power through physical force, Asta now needs to start training with Yami's younger sister Ichika to somehow master the full use of his new power and technique. But that won't be all as he needs to learn how to fight better too.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 340 of Black Clover picks up right after Asta's able to use the Zetten technique for the first time as his anti-magic power is able to be used much like standard magical power when applied to this move. Taking things to the next level, he begins a sparring match against Ichika in which he tries his best to use that power in practice. But in fighting against someone who already has mastered this move, Asta has discovered the hidden potential within it as a powerful force and his need to be a better fighter overall.

He suddenly learns that because the magic techniques of those he's fought before made each of his opponents confident, they have never really dodged any of his moves. Not only does he now need to learn to evade attacks and wait for the proper time to strike (which will be his key strategy against a magically powerful villain like Lucius), but he needs to make the most of it with a Zetten burst at the right time.

It's just a matter of learning a new way to fight before taking on the villain again, but he only has a short time. Do you think Asta will be able to figure out this new technique in time for the final battle? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!