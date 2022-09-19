Black Clover Introduces Yami's Sister

Black Clover is kicking off a new phase of the final arc as Asta prepares for his rematch against Lucius, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed a very important piece of Captain Yami Sukehiro's past with the full introduction of his younger sister, Ichika! The final arc of the series has been pretty rough for Asta thus far as Lucius Zogratis made his move on the Clover Kingdom and revealed just how much stronger than Asta was able to handle at this time. But there's still some hope left as Asta is now getting ready for his next fateful fight with the villain.

With Lucius and the brainwashed Sister Lily's attacks flinging Asta to the faraway Land of the Sun, it's revealed that this is the country that Yami originally came from. Asta's already met with someone familiar with Yami in the past, and it turns out there's even a blood connection as Asta comes face to face with Yami's younger sister Ichika who is just as strong and inherently terrifying as Yami has been throughout the series so far.

After being introduced to the Land of the Sun (previously translated as Hino Country) in the previous chapter, Chapter 338 of Black Clover takes this to a new level as Asta is able to explore the region just a little bit. It's connections to feudal Japan shine further the more he looks around, and Ryuya explains to him about how the magic works in the region. His attendant then immediately throws Asta off his game due to her familiar ki, and it's soon revealed as to why as she has a darkness element much like Yami.

Introduced as Yami's kid sister Ichika, she's a powerful fighter who takes out a group of bandits with a single attack that's unlike many of the magic attacks we have seen in the series thus far. She's also teased as a member of a group known as the "Ryuzen Seven," and it's clear that she will play a bigger part in helping Asta reach a new level. But since the two of them have gotten off to such a bad start, it's going to be a much different dynamic he had with Yami.

What's your first impression of Yami's sister Ichika in Black Clover's newest chapter? Are you hoping to see more of their past together before Yami left for the Clover Kingdom? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!