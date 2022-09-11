Black Clover Finally Visits Yami's Homeland

Black Clover is getting ready for the first major phase of the final arc for Yuki Tabata's original manga series, and the newest chapter of the series has expanded the series' world even further by finally visiting Yami Sukehiro's original homeland! The Black Bulls Captain was already a fairly unique character among all of the other Clover Knight Captains due to his recruiting of misfits for his squad, and things got even more curious when it was not only revealed he came from another country but had knowledge of ki and other skills that has helped Asta over the years. Now those mysteries are finally starting to get solved.

With the final arc now in high gear as Asta was teleported away from the Clover Kingdom and seemingly killed, the previous chapter of the series saw him wash onto the shore of a new place with a mysterious person coming to his aid. With the newest chapter of the series following this up and revealing what had happened to Asta since washing up on that shore, it's actually revealed that he had come to the faraway Land of the Sun, the country that Yami is actually originally from.

whoever guessed we’d see Yami’s homeland in the final arc was totally right! The Land of the Sun! pic.twitter.com/Lqk0t6Tvxo — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) September 11, 2022

Chapter 337 of Black Clover picks up some time after Asta washed up on the short of a new country, and he wakes up to find his rescuer actually knew Yami when they were kids. He explains that his name is Ryuya Ryudo, and that he's the shogun of the Land of the Sun. It's a Japanese inspired country described as a "foreign country, a long, long, looong" way from the Clover Kingdom. Ryuya explains that Yami was 13 the last time they had last seen each other, and so it seems like Asta had landed in just the perfect place.

Asta mentions that Yami and Ryuya's ki is vaguely similiar, and the two do look a bit alike, but it's yet to be revealed as to whether or not there's a deeper connection between the two beyond just being old pals. But as Asta continues to stay in this foreign country for a while, it seems like we will get to learn much more about the Land of the Sun as the final arc of the series continues towards the end.

How do you feel about this first look at Yami's original home country? What do you think it will mean for Asta heading into the finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!