Black Clover Just Gave Yami a Powerful New Sword

Black Clover detailed Yami Sukehiro’s new sword with the newest chapter of the series! The Spade Kingdom Raid arc’s climax continues with the newest chapters of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series, and things have taken a turn for the better surprisingly. Despite the Supreme Devil Lucifero utterly decimating the efforts of Asta and the other Magic Knight Captains, there was a surprising new breath of fresh air when at the end of the previous chapter Yami was able to rouse himself up back to the fight. But not only was he seen back in action, he was seen with a brand new sword.

Back when he was captured by Zenon Zogratis during the initial fight against the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad, he had left his katana in Asta’s possession. Ever since then it’s become a very important piece of Asta’s arsenal and has been incorporated into the anti-magic power of his grimoire. Thus the major question was what Yami was going to use when getting back to the fight, and the previous chapter had seen him use what looked like a sharpened branch of William Vangeance’s World Tree. This turned out to be the new case as Yami’s new sword has been dubbed the “Mistilteinn Blade” in the newest chapter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/bcspoiler_/status/1491622455294980097?s=20&t=fnqz8-fx0dJwS0FUj8rOIQ

Chapter 323 of Black Clover goes back a few moments to reveal Yami’s initial recovery after being saved from the Advent of Qliphoth. He’s barely able to muster enough strength to get back up, but William is even worse off. Putting all of his hopes of Yami, he channels the rest of his World Tree magic into a sharpened piece of it. Yami is hesitant to accept the Mistilteinn Blade following William’s involvement with the elves during the Reincarnation arc, but does so anyway because the both of them had been kidnapped to start all of this in the first place.

Yami has yet to do any real damage with it in the chapter just yet, but now he’s got a very powerful weapon in his disposal that if he is able to combine his own dark magic with it, it could be quite devastating. But what do you think? How are you liking Yami’s new sword so far? What are you hoping to see him do with it? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!