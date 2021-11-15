Black Clover Finally Brings Back Yami in Emotional Cliffhanger

Black Clover finally brought Yami back to the series for a huge and emotional reunion with the cliffhanger from its newest chapter! The Spade Kingdom Raid arc has reached its climax with the recent string of chapters of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series, and the Black Bulls have finally all gathered in one place. It’s at just the right time too as the Advent of Qliphoth is still progressing much faster thanks to Lucifero latching onto Moris as a new host, and Yami’s life is more in danger than ever as the ritual continues.

The previous chapter ended on the major cliffhanger that not only reunited the entire Black Bulls squad for the first time since before the fights against the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad first began, but had them all in just the right place in order to save Yami. The newest chapter of the series takes this special reunion moment even further with an even more emotional comeback as the final moments of the chapter officially brought back Yami to the series as he wakes up within the Advent of Qliphoth in response to his squad’s cries.

Chapter 313 of the series picks up right after Asta and the full Black Bulls squad crash their way into the room Yami and Vangeance are being held for the Advent of Qliphoth. We get a glimpse into what’s been going on in Yami’s head while he’s undergone this ritual, and he’s been looking back on his past with the Clover Kingdom and his desire to get his team together. He’s always been seen as a threat thanks to his dark magic, but it’s the opposite for his squad who only sees him with profound love.

Hearing all of their cries for them, Yami finally wakes up and says “What, you people like me that much?” and the Black Bulls respond with, “Yes, sir, we love you!!!!” Yami tells them all it’s mutual and he smiles as the chapter comes to an end. It’s still too early to celebrate since he’s still very much within the ritual and it’s hard to tell just how close the gates of the underworld are to actually opening and freeing the real Lucifero in their world. But for now, it’s time to celebrate the big moment.

But what did you think of Yami's return to Black Clover? How do you feel about his reunion with the Black Bulls?