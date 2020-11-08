Black Clover Gives Asta's New Devil Katana an Official Name

✖

Black Clover is getting Asta ready for the major rematch against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, and as Asta now has officially begun his training he has given his newest devil sword an official name. In the fight against Dante of the Dark Triad, Yami and Asta had worked together in a tag team that ended with Asta channeling his devil's anti-magic abilities through Yami's katana. With Yami being captured by the Dark Triad soon after this fight, Asta had realized that Yami's katana is now one of the swords sitting within his grimmoire.

But this katana ended up being his own weapon left in his arsenal against his devil during the Devil-Binding Ritual trial, and now that its over, Asta seeks to use Yami's former katana as part of his weapon selection from here on out. This is sealed with an official name designated in the newest chapter of the series, the Demon-Slasher Katana.

Chapter 271 picks up immediately after the end of the Devil-Binding Ritual as Nacht now will begin training Asta and his devil how to use their abilities to the fullest. Nacht then reveals his full devil form, one that branches off of a blend of his shadow magic and the four devils in his disposal. To fight this off, Asta decides to use the same katana his used to defeat his devil in the previous chapter.

Now feeling a sense of comfort with Yami's katana, he is now using it will a full pumping of Liebe's anti-magic power within it. Working together with the katana while continuing to treat it as an extension of his captain Yami himself, Asta officially names it the Demon-Slasher Katana. This joins his growing arsenal of swords with the Demon-Slayer, Demon-Dweller, and Demon-Destroyer all continuing to be within Asta's grimmoire as well.

With a new anti-magic weapon at his disposal and an equal partnership with his devil Liebe now established following the Devil-Binding Ritual, Asta is now poised for a major power up in the coming fight against the Dark Triad. But there are some major hurdles he still needs to overcome to use all of his devil abilities properly, and the series will be revealing them with each new chapter.

What do you think of the Devil-Slasher Katana? Curious to see how Asta will be fighting with Yami's katana going forward? How do you think Yami will react to seeing his katana used in this way? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!