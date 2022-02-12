Black Clover Cliffhanger Brings Yami Back to the Action at Last

Black Clover has finally brought Captain Yami back into the thick of the action with the final moments of the newest chapter! The Spade Kingdom Raid arc has reached the heated climax as Asta and the Magic Knight Captains have been pushing themselves beyond their limits in order to stand up against the Supreme Devil, Lucifero. It’s been a rough go at it, however, as each of their attacks have been proven useless against the devil’s immense strength. But there has been some much needed hope revealed as the fight continued to a new phase in the latest chapter of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series.

The Spade Kingdom Raid began when Yami and Vangeance were captured by the Dark Triad for the Advent of Qliphoth ritual, and it was previously revealed that Asta and the others were able to stop the ritual prematurely and save both Yami and Vangeance from being sacrificed. While it was previously unclear as to what kind of state these two powerful Captains were left in after being stuck in the Advent for so long, it seems like the two of them are coming back around as Yami has jumped into the fight against Lucifero.

Chapter 322 of the series continued Lucifero’s complete domination over all of the Clover Kingdom fighters. Despite Asta getting himself back up at the end of the previous chapter, he’s nowhere near enough to actually contribute to the fight. Nacht tries to jump into the scene next, and while he uses everything he can it’s nothing against Lucifero’s power. In fact, it almost seems like Nacht is on the verge of death thanks to Lucifero’s counterattacks, but soon he’s suddenly saved by Yami, who has jumped back into the fight.

The chapter comes to an end as it’s revealed that Yami is using his Mana Zone to move within Lucifero’s gravity (the technique he had developed to use against Dante in the fights prior), and he’s happy to reunite with his Vice-Captain but refuses to let him die. The most curious aspect of Yami’s return, however, is his new katana. Because Asta now has Yami’s within his grimmoire, Yami seems to now be using a branch of Vangeance’s World Tree magic. Now it remains to be seen whether or not Yami is enough to swing the fight to victory.

