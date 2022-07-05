Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari Casts Its Lead Heroine

Makoto Shinkai is currently in the works on the director's next big feature film, and it has taken one major step forward by announcing who they have cast as the voice behind the lead heroine for the upcoming Suzume no Tojimari. Shikai has become one of the most prominent creators among fans thanks to box office success with the likes of Your Name and Weathering With You, and that means all eyes are on the next major feature film now in the works. Fans then got the first full look at Suzume no Tojimari earlier this Spring as it readies for its release in Japan later this year.

Suzume no Tojimari (which currently does not yet have an official English language title) has given fans another major update on its progress as the official Twitter account for the new film has announced that Nanoka Hara will be voicing the titular lead heroine, Suzume Iwato. Hara won the role from over 1,700 different actress auditions, and it will be her very first anime role overall. You can check out the official announcement for Hara's casting from Suzume no Tojimari's official Twitter account below:

Suzume no Tojimari will be releases in theaters across Japan on November 11th, and Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have licensed the film for an international release early next year. Makoto Shinkai is credited with the direction, story, and screenplay for Toho and CoMix Wave Films. Masayoshi Tanaka is providing character design, Kenichi Tsuchiya serves as animation director, and Takumi Tanji will be art director. The film is officially described as such:

"On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety—17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob…Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

The stars

The sunset

The morning sky

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky—

Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume's journey is about to begin."

