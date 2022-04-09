Makoto Shinkai’s New Film Reveals Release Date, New Synopsis

Makoto Shinkai as a director of anime has become one of the biggest names in the medium, thanks in part to his critically acclaimed works, Your Name and Weathering With You. As fans wait on word regarding his next movie, it seems that the director’s work is set to hit theaters in Japan later this year, with new major details about the film’s plot being revealed in a press release and letting fans know where Shinkai will be heading in Suzume no Tojimari.

The title of Shinkai’s next movie is Suzume no Tojimari, which is a tentative title last this point and may change in the future, which apparently is set to look into the life of a teenager named Suzume who encounters a magical door that appears to open destructive portals around Japan that only she can help close.

The movie is set to hit theaters in Japan on November 11th later this year, with the movie dropping its first poster to give us our first look at Suzume and the strange door that she encounters as a part of this animated journey:

The official description for Suzume no Tojimari was revealed in a press release from Comix Wave Films, giving anime films a better idea of what Makoto Shinkai’s next movie was set to be about:

“On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety—

17-year-old Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I’m looking for a door.” What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob…

Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

The stars

The sunset

The morning sky

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky—

Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume’s journey is about to begin.”

The film’s first teaser trailer is set to arrive tomorrow, April 10th, so keep an eye out for more material regarding the next work of director Makoto Shinkai.

What do you think of this new title from Shinkai?