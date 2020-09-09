Netflix to Launch BLACKPINK K-pop Documentary Next Month

✖

Netflix will be branching out with their very first K-pop focused documentary with a brand new BLACKPINK film, BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky. Surprising fans earlier today, Netflix revealed that they got full access to the K-pop group's members leading up to their historic performance at Coachella in 2019, where they were the first K-pop girl group to perform at the annual concert. BLACKPINK has seen an almost meteoric rise in recent years with them even breaking out with a brand new single in the last few weeks, and now fans should mark their calendars to check out this new documentary project on October 14th.

According to Netflix's press release, they describe the new project as such, "Directed by Caroline Suh, director of the Netflix docuseries Salt Fat Acid Heat, and produced by RadicalMedia, the film interweaves exclusive interviews with never-before-seen footage of BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, from their trainee days to the global sensations they are today. Viewers will get a first look into the recording process of the band's follow up album, which depicts the highs and lows of being a K-pop idol group, and showcases each member's incredible talent that when combined, creates the uniquely trailblazing DNA of BLACKPINK. The film culminates with their historic 2019 Coachella performance, where BLACKPINK was the first K-pop girl group to take on the Coachella stage."

Netflix's Adam Del Deo, VP Documentary Features, had the following to say about BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, "The K-pop phenomenon has been sweeping the globe and BLACKPINK has arguably become the most recognizable and most popular girl group in the world. Director Caroline Suh's trusted relationship with Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa offers organic and honest moments that give viewers an authentic look into the lives of BLACKPINK, as well as the dedication and grueling preparation each member puts into every hit song, history-making performance and sold-out arena tour. We're thrilled to bring their story to their fans worldwide.

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — an all-access documentary about one of the world's most popular groups — premieres in your area on October 14! Oh and that’s not all ... on October 14, these music icons will also become Netflix profile icons pic.twitter.com/b9t00VnEMO — Netflix (@netflix) September 9, 2020

BLACKPINK's official message to fans reads as such, "We can't wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix! We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years." BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky is directed by Caroline Suh, produced by Cara Mones and executive produced by Jon Kamen, David Sirulnick and Zara Duffy at RadicalMedia. Netflix will be debuting the new documentary around the world on October 14th, and will even be adding Avatars of the band's members.

