Blade Runner: Black Lotus Confirms Release Window With First Trailer

Blade Runner: Black Lotus has confirmed its release date window with its very first trailer! Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are working on a number of new collaborative projects, and one of the most surprising is a new anime series set within the Blade Runner universe. This new series has been fairly mysterious since it was first announced to be in the works back in 2018, but after a long wait we have finally gotten our best and fullest look at the new series yet with its very first trailer showing fans what to expect.

Debuted during the special panel for the series as part of Comic-Con @ Home 2021, Blade Runner: Black Lotus has confirmed it will be making its debut on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll some time this Fall. Although there's no set release date for this new series just yet, this first trailer for it debuts its full CG look animated by SOLA Digital Arts! You can check out the trailer in full in the video above!

The full cast for Blade Runner: Black Lotus has been revealed as well, and you can find them below alongside their character descriptions:

Elle, a female replicant created for a secret and unknown purpose, will be played by Jessica Henwick / Arisa Shida

Joseph, a mysterious figure who owns a spare parts junkyard in Los Angeles, will be played by Will Yun Lee / Shinshu Fuji

Alani Davis, a fresh LAPD recruit, will be played by Samira Wiley / Takako Honda

Niander Wallace Sr, founder and CEO of the Wallace Corporation, will be played by Brian Cox / Takaya Hashi

Niander Wallace Jr, brilliant scientist working for his father, will be played by Wes Bentley / Takehito Koyasu

Marlowe, a deadly Blade Runner, will be played by Josh Duhamel / Taiten Kusunoki

Josephine Grant, the wife of the police chief, will be played by Peyton List / Yoshiko Sakakibara

Earl Grant, Police Chief of the LAPD, will be played by Stephen Root / Hochu Otsuka

Doc Badger, a black market dealer, will be played by Barkhad Abdi / Takayuki Kinba

Senator Bannister, a politician with strong feelings on replicant production, will be played by Gregg Henry / Masane Tsukayama

Doctor M, a brilliant doctor and professor of medicine, will be played by Henry Czerny / Akio Nojima

Hooper, a journalist in the pocket of the Wallace Corporation, will be played by Jason Spisak / Kazuki Yao

