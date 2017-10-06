Blade Runner: Black Lotus Trailer Debuts to Mixed Reviews

Blade Runner: Black Lotus is the latest adventure that will dive into the cyberpunk world that first began with the live-action movie starring a young Harrison Ford in 1982, and with a subsequent sequel being released via Blade Runner 2049 which added Ryan Gosling to the mix, the upcoming anime series recently released a new trailer that has fans divided. Created in a partnership between Adult Swim and Crunchyroll, the new anime series is set to arrive this fall, with thirteen episodes that are set to take place between the first film and its sequel while following a new protagonist.

Adult Swim's Vice President and Creative Director Jason DeMarco shared the new trailer for this series that will once again introduce fans to the world of replicants and the seedy underbelly of society that struggles to determine what it means to be human:

Here we go folks. The first trailer for our upcoming original series, BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS. I'm very proud of this show and I hope you guys dig it! https://t.co/pwLvAS1m7R — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) July 24, 2021

What did you think of the first trailer for Blade Runner: Black Lotus? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.