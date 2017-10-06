Blade Runner: Black Lotus Trailer Debuts to Mixed Reviews
Blade Runner: Black Lotus is the latest adventure that will dive into the cyberpunk world that first began with the live-action movie starring a young Harrison Ford in 1982, and with a subsequent sequel being released via Blade Runner 2049 which added Ryan Gosling to the mix, the upcoming anime series recently released a new trailer that has fans divided. Created in a partnership between Adult Swim and Crunchyroll, the new anime series is set to arrive this fall, with thirteen episodes that are set to take place between the first film and its sequel while following a new protagonist.
Adult Swim's Vice President and Creative Director Jason DeMarco shared the new trailer for this series that will once again introduce fans to the world of replicants and the seedy underbelly of society that struggles to determine what it means to be human:
Here we go folks. The first trailer for our upcoming original series, BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS. I'm very proud of this show and I hope you guys dig it! https://t.co/pwLvAS1m7R— SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) July 24, 2021
Is The Music Not Right?
The trailer music is way too poppy for Blade Runner— CLCRYBABY (@CLCRYBABY) July 24, 2021
Mistaking Blade Runner For Alita?
Half of the people in the comments section thought it was Alita, great job👍— TLETTUCE (@TacticalLettuce) July 24, 2021
Not The Greatest
No offense, but I didn't think it was the greatest trailer. This looked like a generic action anime, when I think being a BR show, you'd want to highlight more of the psychological and thriller themes. The song really didn't fit BR. The 3D is disappointing compared to Black Out.— Julius Caesar (@AlmightyJCaesar) July 24, 2021
Exceeding Expectations
Quite honestly how this looks has far exceeded my expectations, which admittedly were somewhat low.— Broke Duelist (@HeartofSword75) July 24, 2021
Amazing
I honestly haven't seen either of the movies, but this show looks absolutely amazing! It's super beautiful to look at and I can see this being an awesome show. Also, Watanabe, Aramaki and Kamayama together is just chefs kiss. ❤— BMW (@BobbyMichaelWil) July 24, 2021
Fans Are Waiting For What's In Store
While the CG initially made me question; the level of shadow/lighting composition, environmental modeling, and character designs is absolutely great. Can't wait to see what's in-store.— Alexander M. Bush (@AlexanderMBush_) July 24, 2021
Killing It
Killed on this trailer! Can't wait for the show!— Jose Argumedo (@ArguingMeadows) July 24, 2021
Welcome To The Family
Always happy to welcome more Blade Runner family.— Mellow Brown (@MellowMarketer) July 24, 2021