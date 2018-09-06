‘Bleach’ Reveals Ichigo’s First Nendoroid

It took some time, but it seems Bleach is finally about to join the Nendroroid family. Ichigo Kurosaki is about to get his own chibi figure, and you can check out a first-look at the coveted figure now.

Just, be warned. After you see the miniature Soul Reaper, you will feel the strong urge to buy him.

Recently, the folks at Good Smile Company released their 991st figure. The collectible will be of Ichigo Kurosaki, the protagonist of Bleach. The figure comes complete with a mini version of the hero’s Zanpakuto, and Ichigo will be packaged with a few variant head pieces which show off a wide range of expressions.

“From the popular anime BLEACH comes a Nendoroid of the main character, Ichigo Kurosaki! Three face plates are included: A standard expression featuring his dauntless smile, a fighting expression based on battle scenes in the show, as well as a surprised expression! Ichigo’s Zanpakuto, Zangetsu, is included in Shikai form,” the product’s description reads.

“A cloth-wrapped version of Zangetsu for carrying on his back is also included, along with the Modified Soul, Kon, in his stuffed lion form! An alternate lower body part to display Ichigo with his feet spread out is included, allowing you to recreate your favorite battle scenes from the series. Be sure to add Ichigo in his Shihakusho uniform to your collection!”

Right now, the Bleach figure is expected to go on sale in April 2019, and pre-orders are being accepted starting on September 4. The figure costs just over 4,000 yen, making it right around $40 USD before shipping and taxes come into play.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.