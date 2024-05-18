Delicious in Dungeon Cosplay Cooks With Senshi

Senshi is one of the most important figures in Delicious in Dungeon and cosplayers are bringing the stellar chef to life.

Delicious in Dungeon has been a fan-favorite anime since Netflix teamed up with Studio TRIGGER to follow the story of Laios, Chilchuck, Senshi, and Marcille. Nearing its first season finale, the first season has found a way to combine dungeon-crawling adventure with food made from monsters that looks like it would fit right into the menu of a five-star restaurant. As the franchise's popularity grows, it should come as no surprise to see that some of the biggest characters are being brought to life via cosplay.

Senshi is easily one of the most important characters of the anime franchise, first joining Laois' team when he overheard the adventurers' desire to figure out a way to save on space while traveling the dungeon. Long becoming a veteran at dungeon crawling, Senshi not only knows how to cook up some amazing dishes from the many monsters they encounter, but also has become a hardened warrior in the process. As Laios continues to descend the dungeon's depths to rescue his sister from the red dragon, Senshi remains one of the most valuable members of the band of adventurers.

(Photo: TRIGGER)

Senshi Triumphant

At present, neither Netflix nor TRIGGER has dropped hints that Delicious in Dungeon will receive a second season. Luckily, there is plenty of material from the manga left to adapt to the small screen, though the printed story has already brought its story to a close.

If you have yet to dive into the edible-filled world from Studio TRIGGER, here's how Netflix describes the anime adaptation, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

Want to keep up to date on Senshi and the other adventurers of Delicious In Dungeon? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on anime adaptations from Netflix and TRIGGER and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.