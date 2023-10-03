Bleach Star Resparks Ichigo x Rukia Debate

When it comes to shipping, well – every fandom has its wars. From film to theatre, you can expect fandoms to have their own relationship codes, and some ships are more controversial than others. For Bleach, it seems Ichigo is at the middle of these debates each time, and now one voice actor is speaking up on the Soul Reaper's most vocal ship.

Yes, that is right. We're bringing up the IchiRuki ship once again. The headcanon romance has been touted by the Bleach fandom for ages, and now the English voice actor behind Rukia is weighing in.

The address comes straight from Michelle Ruff over on X (Twitter) after a fan gave their own take on Bleach volume 74. The all-new cover art shows Ichigo with his back to readers as he locks lips with Rukia. As you can imagine, this art is a dream for IchiRuki lovers, and it didn't take long to go viral. The art eventually came across Ruff, and while they very much love the tribute, the actress isn't sure about the ship.

It’s beautiful I love it even though You guys are still trying to ship Rukia and Ichigo….lol smh — Michelle Ruff (@MichelleRuffvo1) October 2, 2023

"It's beautiful," Ruff writes. "I love it even though you guys are still trying to ship Rukia and Ichigo." After a cute exchange with the fan artist, the voice actor reiterated they admired the artwork and shared their own perspective on the ship. "True. They do have good chemistry. I always thought of it as more brother/sister-like. But hey we all have our opinions and none is wrong, You know I'm just poking at you. Your work is really beautiful."

So there you have it. At least behind the scenes, not even the VA for Rukia can stand by the heroine's ship with Ichigo. It is hard to say where the actor stands on Bleach romances, but we do know where the manga takes Rukia's heart canonically. By the end of the manga, we know Rukia and Renji end up sealing their relationship, and Ichigo is left to pursue a relationship with Orihime.

Obviously, shone series aren't all about romance, but they creep into the picture more often than not. From Asta x Noelle to Sakura x Naruto, the anime fandom is rife with big ships. Clearly, Bleach has its own to contend with and fans are free to ship their favs however they see fit. The same goes for the stars of shows, and as far as Ruff is concerned, Rukia and Ichigo are better off as friends.

