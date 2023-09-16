New Burn The Witch Anime Announced

The world of Bleach is bigger than the realm of the Soul Society, and nowhere is this more apparent than the supernatural shonen franchise's spin-off, Burn The Witch. Focusing on two witches named Noel Niihashi and Ninny Sprangcole, the series released three initial anime episodes in 2020. Now, the side story has announced that Noel and Ninny will return as a new anime order has been revealed for Burn The Witch's big return.

Burn The Witch first premiered as an anime one-shot in 2018, but was followed up with a new series that was released a few months prior to the anime adaptation. Instead of placing the spotlight on Bankais and Shinigami, the spin-off of Bleach will routinely focus on dragons and the witches that operate in secret from the world at large. With Bleach's big comeback via the Thousand-Year Blood War, Burn The Witch making a comeback as well to capitalize on Ichigo Kurosaki's return shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

Bleach: Burn The Witch Returns With a Trailer

For Burn The Witch's comeback, Studio Colorido and Team Yamahitsuji will be returning as well to animate the adventures of Noel and Ninny. The original voice actors for the witches, Yuina Yamada and Asami Tano will also be returning to the series. Titled "Burn The Witch #0.8", the upcoming project has yet to reveal when the release date will be for this Bleach side story.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the Bleach spin-off, you can catch the first three episodes on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime focusing on "Reverse London", "Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden "reverse" side of London can see the dragons. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people."

