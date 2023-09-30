Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Unleashes a Completely Original Bankai for the Anime

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation ended its run this Summer with its final two episodes, and Episode 26 of the series went out in a big way by unleashing a new Bankai completely original to the anime release! When the final arc of Tite Kubo's Bleach manga first kicked off its anime adaptation last year, one of the biggest promises was that fans would get to see new materials that never made it to the manga's version of the grand finale. Now it's clear as to what this means with the fights seen in the final two episodes of Part 2.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 brought its run to an end with a special hour long airing of Episodes 25 and 26, and with it showed off the highly anticipated fights between the members of Squad Zero and Yhwach's strongest Sternritter forces. But while the fights seen in the manga revealed some of Squad Zero's efforts, it wasn't until Episode 26 that we got to see one of their Bankai in action as Senjumaru Shutara's Bankai, Shatatsu Karagara Shigarami no Tsuji, made its debut in either the anime or manga releases.

Bleach TYBW: Senjumaru's Bankai Explained

Fans never got to see this in the manga version of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, but Bleach: TYBW Episode 26 sees the members of Squad Zero (outside of Ichibei, who is fighting Yhwach above) sacrifice their lives in order to fuel all of their powers within Senjumaru. It's explained that the full scope of their strength is so strong that it would shake the heavens and Earth (something we see in action later), that their power had been separated between them. But with this move, Senjumaru is allowed to activate her Bankai.

Taking the form of a massive loom that traps each of the Quincies inside of it, each opponent is taken down with ease and a different kind of technique as they are sealed within the various fabrics of her Bankai. It's a massive ability that shows of Squad Zero's true power, and it's one that was absolutely necessary considering each of them were just on the losing end of the fight. But with Part 3 already set for next year, this final arc is far from over.

What did you think of finally seeing Senjumaru's Bankai in action in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!