Bleach's Creator Admits They'd Like an Anime Remake

When it comes to Bleach, the shonen anime stands leagues above its peers. Back in the day, the hit series was often dubbed one of anime's biggest series, and creator Tite Kubo oversaw its solid start. Sadly, things for Bleach began to wobble in its later years as the anime indulged in filler content. These days, Bleach is back in business thanks to a special sequel, but it seems Kubo hasn't given up hope on the original series.

After all, Kubo reached out to fans recently through his blog where he often takes questions from fans. When asked about the legacy of Bleach's original anime, the creator said he would like to see a remake happen.

"I'd like to make that happen," he shared. Continuing, Kubo said he wants a Bleach remake that "faithfully follows the original work". So as you can imagine, the creator of Bleach is probably more eager in a remake than he's let on.

Of course, there are no official plans for Bleach to get a remake, but that doesn't mean the series is dead. The manga wrapped a few years ago, but not all of it was adapted for the screen. These days, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is airing as a way to adapt the manga's final act. You can catch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on Disney+ as well as Hulu. And as for the manga, Viz Media oversees the publication of Bleach in English.

Want to know more about Bleach? No sweat! You can read up on the series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

