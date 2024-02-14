Studio Pierrot Wants to Shake Up Production Strategy After Bleach's Success

It is no secret that the anime industry can be a brutal field. For decades now, people involved in anime have been brutally honest about the industry's pitfalls from low wages to steep overtime. The kind of crunch produced in anime is wild, but some studios are trying to fight against the systemic issue. Studio Pierrot is one of those brands, and in a new interview, the company's managing editor breaks down the changes they're petitioning to combat burnout.

The conversation went live in Japan as Kiero Itsumi sat down for an interview within Studio Pierrot. Not long ago, the full chat was released, and it was there Itsumi said things need to change for anime to remain viable. That is why Studio Pierrot is now looking into more seasonal series as opposed to annual slogs.

"First of all, there is a trend to expand globally, so we have to create works that are of higher quality than ever and can compete on a global scale. This comes with various costs. In the past, in the anime industry, creators may have had the impression that the working environment was so-called low profit and high sales. They were expected to work in a way that ignored the Labor Standards Act. However, in modern times, labor management must also be done properly," Itsumi shared.

"I'm sure it would be possible to create spectacular episodes where the price... of the picture goes up but I think it would be better to give back to the creators and employees rather than incurring unnecessary costs. That's the way of thinking."

As you can see, Itsumi is well aware that profits and budgets on anime can be misappropriated. But now that anime is expanding globally, all eyes are on how shows are made. International fans are not eager to watch shows that feel rushed or half-finished, and seasonal planning gives shows more time to breathe. Itsumi nods to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War as proof enough. The show isn't released annually like many other projects under Studio Pierrot, and that has been incredibly successful.

Now, Studio Pierrot is looking to further smooth its work process. From overtime pay increases to schedule shifting, the company is willing to overall its core to better suit animators. So maybe when Black Clover returns to the air, it will be done seasonally.

