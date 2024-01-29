Bleach Creator Confirms Popular Uryu x Quincy Theory

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will continue its journey this year with a third cour, and it will put all eyes on Uryu. The anime's return has given Ichigo Kurosaki some amazing powers, and the same goes for Uryu though not how anyone expected. The Quincy has aligned himself with the Wandenreich, and Uryu appears to be one of its most promising fighters. Now, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War creator Tite Kubo is breaking down a secret about Uryu, and it confirms a long-held theory about the man.

The whole thing came to light on Klub Outside, the subscriber-only blog Kubo posts on. It is there the artist has answered a ton of questions about Bleach whether about special attacks or lore. Not long ago, the artist used the site to talk about Uryu as he confirmed the Quincy is not like others.

When asked if Uryu is special compared to other Quincy, Kubo was vague but did confirm the fighter is "special". The confession came after a fan asked about Uryu's perplexing encounters with Hollows. Time and again, Bleach has stressed the Quincy race was essentially allergic to Hollows. If one of them were hit by the beasts, they would take critical damage if not die by Soul Suicide outright. But in Uryu's experience, that was not the case.

From Hollow Ichigo to Szayel Aporro, Uryu took some intense blows from a number of Hollows. The fighter was certainly hurt during these encounters, but he did not die like so many other Quincy would. Not even Ichigo's mother was able to withstand a direct Hollow blow despite his immense power. So when Kubo says Uyu is special amongst his race, he means it.

Clearly, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will explore more of Uryu's power when it returns this year. If you want to catch up on the anime, the hit series is streaming on Hulu and Disney+ right now. So for more info on Bleach, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Ichigo Kurosaki is an ordinary 15-year-old boy who happens to be able to see ghosts. His fate takes an extraordinary turn when he meets Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper who shows up at Ichigo's house on the trail of a Hollow, a malevolent lost soul. Drawn to Ichigo's high level of spiritual energy, the Hollow attacks Ichigo and his family, and Rukia steps in to help but is injured and unable to fight. As a last resort, Rukia decides to transfer part of her Soul Reaper powers to Ichigo..."

