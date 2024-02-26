Bleach: Arranger the Beginning Musical Shares First Poster, Teaser

Bleach is gearing up for another big project. With the series back on television, all eyes are on Ichigo Kurosaki after a long break. Recently, series creator Tite Kubo teased fans more was on the way with a stage musical. And at last, Bleach: Arrancar the Beginning has posted its first look for fans.

As you can see below, the newest Bleach musical is on the horizon, and its promo is nothing short of perfect. Over on TikTok, a short reel was released highlighting the entire cast. From Renji to Orihime and Ichigo, all the stars of Bleach's Arrancar arc are in this reel. And of course, its leads are seen center stage in the musical's first poster.

In the image, we can see Ichigo in his Bankai form, and the black-and-white photo goes on to spotlight two Arrancar. At the bottom, we can find Grimmjow with his usual mask in place while Ulquiorra sits at the top. Both of these Arrancar look spot-on with their anime designs. So if you want to see Grimmjow belt out a rock melody, this stage musical will make your dreams come true.

Currently, Bleach: Arrancar the Beginning is slated to go live in May 2024. The musical will mark the show's most recent stage entry. After all, Bleach Egan its rock musical run in August 2005. A decade later, Bleach returned to the stage in July 2016. Now, Bleach's musical series is back on the horizon, and fans can apply now for its ticket lottery.

If musicals aren't your thing, you can always check out Bleach elsewhere. The manga wrapped some years ago, and Viz Media oversees its publication in English. As for the anime, you can find Bleach and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War exclusively on Disney+ and/or Hulu. So for more info on the hit series, you can read out its official synopsis below:

"Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn't change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia--who is slowly regaining her powers--it's Ichigo's job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace."

What do you think about this latest Bleach promo? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!