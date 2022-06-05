Bleach Creator Shares Big Update on the Anime's Comeback

✖

Bleach has kept away from television for a decade at this point, but fans never gave up on the anime all that time. Now, their patience is being rewarded as Ichigo will bring the anime back this fall with a special revival. Of course, this means fans are all dying for updates on the comeback, and the series creator just dropped a major one for lucky fans overseas.

The update comes from Tite Kubo himself as the artist reached out to fans on his blog. The platform, which requires a paid subscription to view, is often updated with exclusive content. From sketches to letters, Kubo posts often on his blog, and his most recent entry included a blurry photo of a script for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

BLEACH: The Thousand Year Blood War Episode Dubbing Starts.... NOW! pic.twitter.com/fxyneU0NUD — JaymesHanson (@JaymesHanson) June 3, 2022

According to Kubo, the dubbing process for Bleach is underway. The creator did not give any word as to how far the recording has gotten, but fans are definitely encouraged by this bit of news. After all, voice actors are often the last people to touch an anime as their recording sessions are done once the principal animation is finished. So if the team is already recording their lines overseas, Bleach must be done with some portion of its episode order.

Now, fans are waiting for further updates as Bleach's return date only grows closer by the day. The comeback is slated to drop this October, and so far, fans have only been given a simple teaser for the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. Netizens have been begging for a full trailer for months now, and they may get one soon if Kubo's dubbing update is anything to go by!

