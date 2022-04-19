Bleach Hits a Major Milestone Ahead of Its Anime Return

After a decade away from the air, Bleach is ready to make a big comeback this year. The hit series is slated to return to the anime industry with a new season, so all eyes are on Ichigo Kurosaki these days. And according to a new report, it seems sales for Tite Kubo’s manga are soaring in anticipation.

The update comes from Variety (via ANN) as the trade announced Bleach has sold 2.7 million copies of its manga stateside. The report also revealed My Hero Academia sales are still living large. The superhero manga has more than 10 million copies in print stateside with its first volume accounting for at least 1.2 million of those.

This update comes ahead of two important comebacks for Bleach and My Hero Academia, of course. The latter series is set to bring out season six in the fall. My Hero Academia set up its biggest arc yet when season five ended, and manga readers know the war between good and evil is going to kick off when season six arrives. So of course, the pressure is on for the anime to deliver.

As for Bleach, Kubo’s fans are all eyeing October as it will mark the debut of a special anime. The manga is about to have its final arc adapted for the small screen, and the Thousand-Year Blood War arc has a lot to work through. From epic battles to bloodline revelations and major deaths, Bleach does it all in this final arc, and it seems manga sales are up as its TV premiere draws nearer.

What do you make of this latest sales update? Do you believe Bleach’s anime comeback will boost manga sales even more? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.