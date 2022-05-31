Bleach Launches Major Poll Ahead of Anime's Return

✖

Bleach has been missing in action for years now, but at long last, the supernatural series is mounting its return. Creator Tite Kubo is helping oversee the anime's return after more than a decade. And now, it seems an important fan poll is being launched ahead of the comeback to prepare netizens.

The word comes straight from Bleach's official Twitter as you can see below. It turns out the page is hosting a public fan-poll starting today. The event, which wraps on June 14th, is meant to gather which episodes from Bleach's original run are the best.

Once the results are tallied, Tokyo MX will air the top 13 episodes over in Japan ahead of Bleach's return. The poll is meant to gauge which episodes of the original anime still sit well with fans. And if this marathon does as planned, it will introduce a new wave of audiences to Bleach in time for its comeback.

Of course, fans are already signaling their votes with others online. The series has some impressive arcs under its belt despite all the filler in its way. From Bleach's debut arc to its Soul Society Rescue mission, Ichigo did a lot during his time on the small screen. And of course, fans are eager to see the manga's final arc make its way to television at last.

For those not caught up with Bleach, you can read the manga – including its final arc – online thanks to Viz Media's digital vault. As for the anime, Hulu and Crunchyroll are streaming the series right now. So if you need more details on its supernatural plot, you can find Bleach's official synopsis below:

"Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

Which episodes would you like to see make this poll's final list? Are you excited for Bleach to make its big comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.