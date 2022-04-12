Bleach Fans Agree Its Anime Revival Needs to Make a Big Change

Despite its age, Bleach is still one of the biggest anime series in the shonen game. The show closed its doors a decade ago, but Ichigo’s fanbase is just as wild as ever. This is what led the anime’s team to order a revival centered on Tite Kubo’s Thousand-Year Blood War arc for this fall. But when the series makes its comeback, well – fans are desperate for the anime to abide by one simple rule.

And what might that be? Well, it turns out the issue is really an anime-only ordeal. Netizens have been burned by Bleach‘s love of fillers, and they are desperate for this revival to avoid that same mistake.

For those who recall, Bleach was inundated with filler arcs during its original run. The show ended with 366 episodes to its name, and a whopping 160 of them were original to the anime. A fair bit of number crunching tells us that over 43% of the anime was comprised of filler content. And to make things worse, the filler arcs weren’t well-received by fans.

As you can imagine, the anime’s history with filler arcs has made fans gun-shy. Nothing can gum up an anime more than wonky filler arcs, and Bleach is proof of that. After being off the air for years, v has a chance to redeem itself with its Thousand-Year Blood War arc, and fans are desperate for Pierrot to listen.

The studio has Tite Kubo’s completed manga to work off of, so there should be nothing getting in the way of a straight adaptation this go-around. If any filler is added, Bleach fans are pleading it comes from the manga’s creator directly. After all, they have had enough non-canon content to last a lifetime, and Bleach‘s final arc has enough tight action to keep audiences hooked without any random asides.

What do you want to see from Bleach‘s big anime comeback? Do you think the anime should pad out some of the arc’s weaker moments? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.