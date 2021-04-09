Bleach Tattoo Celebrates The Arrancar, Nelliel

✖

Tite Kubo's wildly popular Shonen franchise is set to return to the world of anime with the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, but one Bleach fan has shown off their devotion to the Soul Society with a tattoo of one of the fan-favorite members of the Arrancar, Nelliel. Though Nell won't have a big role to play in the upcoming anime adaptation of Ichigo Kurosaki's final adventure, it's clear that many fans still hold the Shonen series close to their hearts and are willing to have the anime characters drawn on their skin for all time.

The Arrancar was an interesting concept in the supernatural world of Bleach, created by the villain Aizen thanks to his experiments on the creepy beings known as Hollows. With Ichigo having the ability to tap into the power of the Soul Reapers and the Hollows, he led the charge against these new threats to the world who would eventually find themselves realizing the folly of their ways. As mentioned previously, the Arrancar won't have a heavy hand to play in the finale of the Shonen series' anime, with the villainous role being taken by the Quincy, but it's clear that they definitely left an impression on anime fans.

Instagram User Ink About It shared this impressive take on Nell from Bleach's Arrancar Arc in her adult form, which she would transform into when the heat was rising and she needed a power boost that would be granted to her using this Arrancar boost:

Bleach had a big year in 2020 with the spin-off anime series, Burn The Witch, arriving on the small screen. Exploring an avenue far outside of the borders of the Soul Society, in the city known as "Reverse London", the side story followed the adventures of Noel and Ninny, who would find themselves fighting against dragons rather than the enemies that Ichigo and his pals would test their might against.

Are you hyped for the eventual arrival of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc? Who is your favorite member of the Arrancar that was introduced in Tite Kubo's Shonen franchise?