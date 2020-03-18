New Bleach Anime Reportedly Confirmed

It has been eight years since Bleach gave fans any new episodes to binge, but that will all change this year. A brand-new report has surfaced from Japan which seems to confirm a new Bleach anime is in the works. Th information comes courtesy of well-known influencers on social media like YonkouProductions who found the official announcement online.

For those of you unfamiliar with Bleach, you will want to acquaint yourself with the show as soon as possible. Bleach debuted under the artist Tite Kubo well over a decade ago, and it tells the story of Ichigo Kurosaki. The orange-haired boy is a normal kid in high school until he discovers he has a huge store of Spiritual Power. This power leads him to meet Rukia Kuchiki who accidentally turns him into a Substitute Soul Reaper, leaving Ichigo and his new friend to cleanse souls and save the Soul Society at various intervals.

For eight years now, fans have been clamoring for more Bleach, and it seems their dream will come soon. So far, there’s been no official announcement on this new season from Shueisha, but the surfaced poster is said to be taken from the upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. Fans shouldn’t expect to get official confirmation until this weekend as Bleach is slated to host a livestream panel dishing on its future now that Anime Japan has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Bleach” Thousand-Year Blood War arc anime adaptation has also been confirmed. pic.twitter.com/njNP5mYPKM — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) March 18, 2020

Should this report turn out the way fans expect, the return of Bleach marks a major one for old-school followers. The original anime ended before it could adapt Kubo’s final arc, and many agreed Bleach shone with the arc. The ‘Thousand-Year Blood War’ story pitted Ichigo against his greatest baddie yet while answering some major questions about his lineage and that of the Quincy. Viz Media has already published the manga arc in English if you’d like to read it before the story makes its small-screen debut. So for now, audiences will get to explore that history on the small screen, and netizens are counting down the days until official word comes down on this landmark report.

