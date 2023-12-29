Burn the Witch 0.8 Debuts New Key Art

While Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War is prepping to return next year, fans of the Soul Society have a chance to revisit the universe once more this year. Burn The Witch 0.8 is a new animated project that is set to shortly arrive on Crunchyroll, further fleshing out the spin-off story that takes place in the universe of Ichigo Kurosaki. To help celebrate Noel and Ninny's return, new key art has been released featuring the anime witches.

While the main Bleach series is covered by Studio Pierrot for its anime, the story of Ninny and Noel is covered by a different production house. Studio Colorido has returned to the new story under the Burn The Witch banner, who anime fans might recognize for its work on the likes of Pokemon: Twilight Wings, Star Wars: Visions, A Whisker Away, and Drifting Home to name a few. Bleach continues to release its series on Disney+ and Hulu thanks to an exclusivity deal, though this spin-off series will be available to watch on Crunchyroll when it lands later today.

Burn The Witch Again

At present, the Bleach spin-off has yet to confirm future plans for new anime adaptations following 0.8. The anime adaptations are based on the one-shots that explored the world of Ninny and Noel, meaning that a full season seems unlikely at this point. With Bleach's resurgence thanks to the Blood War, perhaps the supernatural shonen franchise has more plans in store for the witches.

If this is your first time exploring the world of Burn The Witch, here's how Crunchyroll describes the spin-off series, "Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden "reverse" side of London can see the dragons. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people."

Will you be checking out this world of witches this weekend?