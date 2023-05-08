Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Drops New Still of Ichigo Ahead of Return

We are getting closer to Bleach's return by the day. If you did not know, the team at Studio Pierrot has been working hard on Ichigo's comeback for months now. The second cour of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the horizon, so fans are on the hunt for updates. And now, we have gotten an update on Ichigo's big moment ahead of his July debut.

Over on Twitter, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War dropped a new image of Ichigo for the world to see. The image shows off Ichigo in familiar dress as he's rocking a head scarf with a green bandana. With his sword on his back, Ichigo looks as good as we remember in this shot, and the Bleach team wants fans to know work is going smoothly on the anime's next cour.

After all, it won't be long before Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War makes its return. Ichigo is slated to return to the small screen this July as part of anime's summer season. He will hit up television alongside other anime giants like Demon Slayer's Tanjiro as the hero just kickstarted his third season. So of course, all eyes will be on shonen this summer as usual.

If you are not caught up with Bleach's new anime, you do have some time to catch up. You can find the anime streaming exclusively on Hulu stateside or through Disney+ across the globe. The original Bleach anime is also available on those sites if you need to refresh any part of your Bleach knowledge. The new cour of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is slated to start this July, so you have some weeks to prepare for its return. And if you hurry, you might be caught up in time for a rumored update on Bleach. New reports suggest Tite Kubo will drop news about Bleach and his other series Burn the Witch later this month.

Want to know more about Bleach before diving into the supernatural hit? You can read the manga's official synopsis here for all the details: "Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace. Find out why Tite Kubo's Bleach has become an international manga smash-hit!"

What do you think about this update from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.