Dragon Ball x Lee Clothing Line Embraces the Anime's Retro Vibes

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and it has come a long way since its start. Back in the day, Goku could have never imagined all he would accomplish as an adult, and Dragon Ball Super is carrying on his journey to this day. Of course, the anime's reputation has also grown, and now Lee is teaming up with Dragon Ball to create a retro collection.

As you can see here, the Lee clothing brand has announced a collaboration with Dragon Ball overseas. The company's EU branch just launched the collection online for buyers, and of course, it brings Dragon Ball's heyday to life. From casual tees to button-up tops, this line has it all, so you can find an entry that fits your budget.

"When one of the world's most iconic apparel brands unites with a beloved anime powerhouse, people take note. From Goku-inspired shirts to Android-approved shorts, celebrate this coming together of Lee and Dragon Ball Z with our new clothing collection. We have everything you need to reach higher style levels than ever before, so level up your wardrobe with the ultimate collaboration for Dragon Ball Z fans and fashion warriors alike," Lee describes the new line.

Of course, Dragon Ball fans are loving the Lee collab, but the question remains whether Lee will bring this line overseas. Right now, you can only purchase items through Lee EU, so stateside fans will have a hard time getting ahold of these goods. Hopefully, Goku will Instant Transmission the line to fans globally before long, and there is always the secondhand market if you cannot wait that long to nab one of these Dragon Ball pieces.

In the meantime, you can binge Dragon Ball while you wait on this collection to hit a store near you. Dragon Ball is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more information on the hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Goku is a very special boy who fends for himself in the wild and without contact with other people. One day he meets Bulma, a girl who is looking for the seven Dragon Balls which are magical relics that when brought together invoke a dragon god named Shenron who will grant a single wish whatever it may be. Goku joins Bulma in the search for the [relics] without knowing there are other very dangerous things who want them as well."

Will you be buying any of these Dragon Ball x LEE pieces when they're live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.