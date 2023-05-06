The Quintessential Quintuplets Releases New Poster Ahead of Anime Comeback

The Quintessential Quintuplets will be coming back for a new anime later this year, and The Quintessential Quintuplets has dropped a new poster for this upcoming project ahead of the anime's big comeback! The Quintessential Quintuplets might have ended both its manga and anime runs quite a while ago, but the franchise is still expanding with new materials. The anime returned following its second season with a new movie bringing The Quintessential Quintuplets' original story to an end, but as fans of the manga know, there was quite a bit from the original release that never made it to the anime adaptation.

The Quintessential Quintuplets will be returning with a new anime later this year with a new special project adapting materials from the manga that didn't make it into the anime yet, but the official Twitter account behind the franchise has revealed this new The Quintessential Quintuplets anime will be hitting theaters in Japan with a special screening before the new project hits TV screens this Summer. You can check out the new poster for The Quintessential Quintuplets' new anime below:

What to Know for the New Quintessential Quintuplets Anime

Officially titled The Quintessential Quintuplets~, the new Quintessential Quintuplets anime confirms that it will be a special seemingly rather than a new series. With both The Quintessential Quintuplets TV and movie covering Negi Haruba's original manga story, this new project will show some of the moments fans of the manga had been hoping to see. Directed by Yukihiro Miyamoto for production studio SHAFT, the new anime will feature a returning voice cast. There's no release date set for the new anime as of this writing, however.

If you wanted to see The Quintessential Quintuplets' two seasons so far, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the anime as such, "Uesugi Fuutarou, a high school second-year from a poor family, receives a highly appealing offer to work part-time as a tutor... but his students turn out to be girls from his own class! What's more, they're quintuplets... and all five are beautiful, but happen to be problem students who have borderline grades and hate studying! Looks like his first assignment will be to win all the sisters' trust?! Every day is a wild party in this rom-com centering around the quintuplet sisters of the Nakano household!"

