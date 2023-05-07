One Piece Animation Goes Wild With Sanji vs Queen: Watch

One Piece knows when it has to deliver, and the Wano Country saga has proven as much. Time and again, Toei Animation has defied all expectations with gorgeous animation as the Straw Hats head into battle. These days, it seems these highlights are constant as the saga is now coming to an end. And thanks to episode 1061, we just got to see Sanji in his absolute prime.

As you can see below, One Piece went live with a new episode this weekend, and it hit hard. The big episode was hyped in Japan all week MMA-style as Sanji was pitted against Queen time after time. The pair have been at each others' necks for a while, but this week promised to conclude their fight. One Piece delivered on that promise, and it did so with some insane animation.

The team at Toei Animation didn't have to go as hard as it did for One Piece this week, but we accept their passion nonetheless. After all, Sanji is a force of nature in this week's episode, and Queen is not slacking. The two are given incredibly satisfying moments in this climax, so Toei Animation did the One Piece manga justice. If this kind of quality keeps up as we expect, the Wano Country saga is going to go down in history with its finale. Just, trust us on that one.

Of course, this has been a big week for One Piece, and not just because of the anime. A few days back marked Luffy's birthday, and the One Piece team celebrated in style with creator Eiichiro Oda. In fact, the artist released a letter to fans via Netflix about the One Piece live-action series. It was there the creator assured fans the show is in the home stretch, and Oda won't let the series go anywhere unless he is satisfied with the end product. So hopefully, we will get to see some of One Piece soon!

If you need to catch up with the One Piece anime ahead of Wano's finale, you have a lot of binging to do. After all, One Piece has well over 1,000 episodes to its name. As for streaming, you can catch One Piece everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll and even Pluto TV. As for the manga, One Piece puts out chapters weekly on the Shonen Jump app courtesy of Viz Media.

What do you think about this latest One Piece showdown? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.