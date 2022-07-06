Bleach Launches Its Biggest Anime Sale Ever

Bleach is counting down the days until it makes its long-awaited return. After all, the anime came to a close nearly a decade ago, but creator Tite Kubo will oversee its comeback shortly all thanks to fans. After all, the fandom helped convince Studio Pierrot to give Bleach's final arc an adaptation, and the original anime just launched its biggest sale yet thanks to the upcoming premiere.

The announcement went live not long ago thanks to Viz Media. It was there the publisher confirmed its plans to post a massive digital sale dedicated to Bleach. So if you want to bring the series to your collection, you best listen up!

Until the end of July 7th, fans can buy all 366 dubbed episodes of Bleach for just $99 USD. You can find the sale on Apple TV, Microsoft's online store, and VUDU. The sale will continue the following week at a higher price, so Bleach fans better nab this digital deal while they can!

Of course, there are still ways to watch Bleach if you don't own the series outright. The supernatural anime is streaming on a number of websites including Hulu and Crunchyroll. So if you want to catch up with Ichigo before his return this October, you can do so however you'd like. And if you have not seen Bleach at all, you can find out more about the series below thanks to its official synopsis:

"Part-time student, full-time Soul Reaper, Ichigo is one of the chosen few guardians of the afterlife. Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

What do you think of this wild new anime sale? Will you be cashing in on this digital deal before it heads back to the vault? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.