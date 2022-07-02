Bleach Animator Celebrates Ichigo's Comeback in New Sketch

Bleach is set to return this fall with the anime adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, the original final story of the manga that had never made its way to the small screen, with an animator on the original series sharing some new art this year's Anime Expo of the main man himself, Ichigo Kurosaki. Masashi Kudo was one of the character designers on the original anime adaptation of Bleach, and since the series came to an end, hasn't been shy about showing off his skills when it comes to bringing the world of the Soul Society to life.

The original Bleach anime had three hundred and sixty-six episodes to its name, with the anime series from Studio Pierrot covering both material from Tite Kubo's manga as well as forging a number of anime-only original stories that focused on the Soul Society throughout. With the final episode of Bleach originally airing in 2012 in Japan, it will have been a decade since Ichigo and his friends were front and center on the small screen. Fans were given a brief return to the world of the Soul Society recently however thanks in part to Bleach: Burn The Witch, though this spin-off story focused on witches rather than shinigami.

One Twitter User attending this year's Anime Expo in California was able to take a shot of Masashi Kudo's latest sketch for Bleach, with the artist proving that he hasn't lost his touch when it comes to drawing all things Soul Society and especially Ichigo and the many forms that he has taken as a substitute Soul Reaper:

Bleach has some big plans for Anime Expo, with the Shonen series set to have a panel at this year's festivities, though it seems that fans will have the opportunity to revisit the series on the big screen before the Thousand Year Blood War arc drops this October. Bleach: Hell Verse will apparently be releasing into theaters in North America this summer, with the fourth and final movie of the series seeing Ichigo and the Soul Society taking on opponents from the underworld.

