Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Panel: Live Blog

The time has come. After years off the air, Bleach is back and ready to become better than ever. The show plans to return to television in 2022 with an all-new series, and it will adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. After years and years, Bleach is returning to the Main Events stage at Anime Expo to tout its comeback with special announcements and surprises. So if you want to keep up to date with everything, ComicBook has you covered below!