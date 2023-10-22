Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to Recast Yoruichi

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War just wrapped its second cour in Japan, and now all eyes are on the English dub. The show is running through a new batch of episodes stateside, and that means some new voice actors are joining the IP. As fans were previously told, Bleach was slated to bring in Anairis Quiñones as Yoruichi, but the voice actress h as just announced they will no longer be overseeing the role.

"Hey yall! The studio & client decided to go in a different direction, so I am no longer voicing Yoruichi in Bleach TYBW and my recordings will be replaced," the voice actress shared. "It meant a lot to take on such an iconic WOC. I appreciate all the love!! I'll still be voicing Hiyori."

Continuing, Quiñones went on to thank Viz Media and Studiopolis for giving her the chance to voice Yoruichi for even a brief time. At this time, neither of these companies have addressed the dub recast, and we have no word on who will be taking up Yoruichi moving forward.

For those curious about the situation, Quiñones was announced as the new voice of Yoruichi some months ago; The decision came after the anime comeback did a slight overhaul of its original cast. For instance, characters of colors like Chad were given new POC voice actors like Alain Mesa. Yoruichi, one of the most prominent women of color in anime, was set with Quiñones. But now, it seems the character is back in limbo.

In the past, Yoruich was voiced by Wendee Lee. The voice actress has enjoyed a long career in the anime industry as their first role dates back to Robotech in 1985. Most recently, the actress has tackled projects like Violet Evergreen: The Movie, Belle, Sailor Moon, and more. Lee was even brought on to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War as Tatsuki and Menoly. At this time, there is no word on whether Lee will reprise her role as Yoruichi or if another voice actress will be brought in for the job.

If you are not caught up with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the show can be streamed easily enough. The hit series can be found on Hulu or Disney+ depending on your region. Bleach will return next year with a third cour at an unknown date. So for those wanting more info on Bleach, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn't change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia--who is slowly regaining her powers--it's Ichigo's job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace."

