Bleach Creator Reveals the Strongest Bambis

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War wrapped up its second cour of episodes earlier this Summer as fans got to see Bambietta Basterbine's Bambis group set in motion, and the creator behind it all revealed which member of the group is actually the strongest! The Bambis were a new Quincy group that got fans' attention when the first wave of episodes hit last Fall as fans saw the fight between the Soul Reapers and Quincies first began, but it wasn't until Part 2 that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War actually showcased what each of them could do in real fights.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War showcased the respective abilities of each of the Bambis with varied successes against the Soul Reapers, and it will likely be it as fans wait to see whether or not they survived Yhwach's power drain seen at the end of Part 2. But when asked by fans about which of the Bambis members is actually the strongest, Bleach series creator Tite Kubo revealed that there are two sets of rankings depending on how each of the Bambis compare.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Bleach: TYBW Bambis Power Rankings Explained

As Kubo explained to fans in an blurb for Klub Outside group, the order of power for the Bambis is they fought one another with the Blut enhanced Quincy ability is likely, Liltotto Lamperd then Giselle Gewelle, Meninas McAllon, Bambietta Basterbine, and finally Candice Catnipp. If they fought with just fists alone without any enhancements then the order would likely be Lilitotto, followed by Meninas, Candice, Giselle, and finally Bambietta. So according to Bleach's creator, Lilitotto is the strongest of the group either way.

This seemed to be the case as Lilitotto was revealed to be one of the most resilient of the group when Part 2 was coming to an end, and there's a question as to whether or not she'll re-appear in the next wave of episodes. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 is now in the works for a release some time in 2024, and carries the subtitle of "The Conflict." You can currently catch up with everything that's happened in the first two parts of the anime now streaming on Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories).

