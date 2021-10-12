Bleach Celebrates Anniversary Year with Huge Manga Sale





Bleach has had an interesting history as a Shonen franchise, debuting as one of the biggest series printed in Weekly Shonen Jump but eventually coming to a close in both its manga and anime, though Tite Kubo’s beloved franchise has been making some big strides with regards to its return. Following the release of the anime adaptation of spinoff, Bleach: Burn The Witch, Kubo returned recently with a brand new one-shot that hinted at some major problems for the future of Soul Society, as a new manga sale has emerged to help fans revisit the story of Ichigo Kurosaki.

One of the biggest things that fans of the Soul Society are waiting for is the reveal of when the anime adaptation will return to venture into the storyline that originally capped off the manga, “The Thousand Year Blood War Arc,” Facing off against the Quincy family, Ichigo and his friends find themselves squaring off against the biggest threat they’ve faced to date. With the recent one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump showing us our favorite members of the Soul Society years following the end of the Blood War, it definitely seems as if Bleach is set to make a grand return in both the anime and the manga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Viz Media shared the details on its latest sale, giving fans of Bleach and the Soul Society to pick up all the digital volumes of the Shonen series’ manga for a discount:

https://twitter.com/VIZMedia/status/1447894917058113536

With this year marking the twenty-first anniversary of Ichigo and his friends hitting the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, fans are crossing their fingers that Tite Kubo will reveal just when fans can expect the next chapter of the anime adaptation to arrive, or perhaps when we can expect the manga series to return. With the one-shot dropping plenty of hints that the adventures of the Soul Society are far from over, as the world is now being threatened by Soul Society captains who were sent to Hell, it seems that both the old and new generations of Bleach will be uniting to take on this new threat.

Will you be picking up any volumes of Bleach from this digital sale? When do you think we’ll see the Soul Society return to the world of animation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.