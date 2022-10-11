Bleach Creator, Anime Team Literally Blessed the Anime's Return

Yesterday, the anime fandom was taken back an entire decade all thanks to Ichigo Kurosaki. The hero returned to television this month as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War made its awaited debut. The team at Studio Pierrot has been working tirelessly on the outing, and now, fans have learned how far the team went to give Bleach's comeback the best odds.

And what could the group have done? Well, it turns out the anime's staff and series creator united to bless the anime at a shrine.

The update comes from the official Bleach account on Twitter as a picture from the event was posted. It turns out Bleach's own Tite Kubo met with director Taguchi and the main cast to bless the new anime ahead of its release. The gang met up at a shrine in Tokyo to bless the anime, and given how fans are reacting to its premiere, the prayer was heard loud and clear.

Want to know more about Bleach and its latest anime? You can check out the official synopsis for the Thousand-Year Blood War arc below:

"Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace. The peace is suddenly broken when warning sirens blare through the Soul Society. Residents there are disappearing without a trace, and nobody knows who's behind it. Meanwhile, a dark shadow is also extending itself toward Ichigo and his friends in Karakura Town."

What do you think of this special Bleach tribute? Have you checked out the anime's comeback yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.