Special ‘Bleach’ Anime Visual Highlights Ichigo, Yhwach, And More

Bleach wrapped some time ago, but its anime isn’t ready to quit it yet. Sure, the show is out of commission, but its stars do live on in Bleach: Brave Souls. So, if you ever wanted a look at Bleach in its last arc, then you need to download the game.

After all, a new version of Ichigo Kurosaki is coming, and he’s not coming alone.

Recently, Bleach: Brave Souls did a livestream where it confirmed its new character additions. The game, which has dipped into the ‘Thousand-Year Blood War’ arc before, is set to bring new characters from the story to life.

As you can see above, the game is currently promoting its new additions with an anime-style visual, and fans do wish the poster was for a show revival. To the right, Ichigo is seen rushing forward with an axe, and his Soul Reaper uniform is torn to shreds.

Of course, fans will recognize Yoruichi next to Ichigo. The purple-haired heroine looks electric in this visual, and her hair seems to be alight. Urahara is saddled next to her, and his hair looks a bit longer than fans are used to.

Oh, and you can’t overlook his new scars. Those teardrop stitches look plenty grisly.

Aside from Ichigo, the most buzzed-about addition from this arc is Yhwach. The baddie won’t be familiar to anime fans since Bleach didn’t get to adapt his introduction, but manga readers will know him well. This first-ever anime take on Yhwach shows what the character would’ve looked like on Bleach, and he looks rather different from Aizen. This all-powerful villain has one impressive mustache, and his long black hair looks almost regal. His aesthetic paired with his truly godlike powers make him a terrifying sight to behold.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.