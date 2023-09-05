Bleach: Breathes From Hell Shares New Color Shots

Bleach: Breathes From Hell saw creator Tite Kubo returning to the Soul Society world, following very different iterations of Ichigo and his fellow Shinigami. Taking place year in the future following the Thousand-Year Blood War, the Soul Reapers have aged and even had a few children of their own. With a color version set to arrive that adds a layer of flair to the latest manga adventure focusing on the supernatural shonen series, Shueisha has given fans a new look at the chapter.

Originally released in December 2021, Breathes From Hell doesn't just see the Soul Society years after the fight with the Wandenreich but also introduces a wild new threat to the Shinigami that hits a little too close to home. When a powerful Soul Reaper dies in the shonen series, in order to contain their power, they are sent to the underworld, regardless of the heroic deeds they had accomplished in their lives or afterlives. With the deceased Shinigami now searching for revenge for their fates, the chapter ends by establishing a giant new threat to the Soul Society. Unfortunately, following the chapter's conclusion, there has been no word as to Bleach's manga making a comeback, though the seeds have certainly been planted for a return.

Breathes From Hell in Color

You can check out the new images from Bleach's latest color edition below, as well as a link to purchase the new version of the Soul Society's return. While the latest installment hasn't shown the full force of this threat from the underworld, Breathes From Hell is establishing what might be the most personal battle for the Shinigami. Again, no new chapters of Bleach's manga have been confirmed for the future, though this installment is certainly laying down the groundwork.

The special BLEACH 20th anniversary chapter ‘No Breathes From Hell’ is now available in color! 🎉



#BLEACH #BLEACH_anime #BLEACHTYBW #BLEACH2023 pic.twitter.com/xbDnbJbXia — Daily BLEACH Scans (@bleachscans) September 3, 2023

The Bleach Hell arc color manga looks so amazing pic.twitter.com/nRGIiWYkul — buried (@buried2x_) September 3, 2023

On the anime front, the Thousand-Year Blood War marches on. In the middle of its second cours titled "Separation", round two of the fight between the Yhwach and the Soul Society has begun. Slated to come to an end later this month, the recent Bleach arc has seen the Soul Society regaining their Bankais, but discovering that Yhwach's forces have quite a few tricks up their sleeves.

What do you think of Breathes From Hell's new look? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.