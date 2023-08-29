Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Outs Ichigo's Epic New Shikai

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War has brought Ichigo Kurosaki back to the battlefield as the Soul Society is struggling against the Wandenreich. With the substitute Soul Reaper doing some serious training that resulted in a major power boost, anime fans have been given the opportunity to see Ichigo's new Shikai as he fights against quite a few members of the Sternritter. The Soul Society has their work cut out for them when it comes to battling Yhwach's forces, but Ichigo's return gives them some serious ammunition in the Blood War.

To break down the differences between the Shinigami's transformations, the Shikai is the lowest level when it comes to the Soul Reapers' arsenal. The Shikai makes for the first step when it comes to transforming a weapon into something new, with the Bankai, perhaps the most well-known, following suit and amplifying a Soul Reaper's power many times over. Following the Bankai is the Shukai, which will be the ultimate form of the Zanpakuto and isn't able to be achieved by every member of the Soul Society. With Ichigo holding his own with simply his new Shikai, it's clear that the substitute Soul Reaper's training was a success and then some.

Ichigo in Action

If you didn't have the opportunity to see Ichigo Kurosaki's Shikai in action, it's clear that the shonen protagonist has more than a few new tricks up his sleeve thanks to the new Shikai. Taking on a trio of Sternritters, Ichigo was able to hold his own without relying on his Bankai in the slightest. Unfortunately, Ichigo soon discovers that one of his most trusted allies has seemingly switched to the dark side as Ishida is now a member of the Wandenreich.

ICHIGO VS THE FEMRITTERS WAS AMAZING love the additional scenes they added #BLEACH #BLEACH_anime pic.twitter.com/QHLH9YQKPR — buried (@buried2x_) August 26, 2023

The Soul Society was recently able to win back their Bankais but this hardly meant that victory was assured. Even with their supernatural abilities back, Ichigo and company have the biggest fight of their careers on their hands. The current cours of the anime adaptation will end next month, as "Separation" will live up to its name.

What did you think of Ichigo Kurosaki's new Shikai? What has been your favorite moment of the Blood War so far?