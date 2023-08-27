Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Announces Extended Cour 2 Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up for another finale. Last year, the world was reunited with Ichigo Kurosaki on the small screen, and he has been keeping netizens locked into his latest run. After all, Ichigo has gone through another round of intense training, and the second cour of Thousand-Year Blood War just showed off his new strength. And soon, we will see Ichigo's power balloon when the anime's cour two finale drops.

Why is that? Well, it turns out the finale will be an extended one. Just like we saw with the ending of cour one, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has a new hour-long finale in store, and it will put Ichigo on the frontlines of war.

According to a new post by Bleach's team, the anime is gearing up for an extended cour finale. Episodes 25 and 26 will be combined in two weeks' time to wrap cour two. This means no new episode of Bleach will go live this coming week; Instead, the anime will air a special recap episode to catch up audiences with the second cour of Thousand-Year Blood War.

If you are not keeping up with Bleach, well – you better brush up on the series ASAP. The show is streaming on Hulu and Disney+ these days exclusively. After bringing cour one to life, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War cour two went live this summer as Ichigo began to train his new Zanpakuto. While our hero was training in another realm, the Soul Society came under attack once more by Yhwach's forces, and it prompted our captains to unlock new abilities. Now, Ichigo is done training, and he is ready to prove his newfound strength to the Quincy army.

Want to know more about Bleach? No sweat! You can read up on the series' official synopsis below before checking out the original anime and its ongoing sequel through Hulu:

"Part-time student, full-time Soul Reaper, Ichigo is one of the chosen few guardians of the afterlife. Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

