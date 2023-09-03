Bleach Goes Viral Thanks to a New Raunchy Dub Scene: Watch

Bleach is just about ready to round out its second cour. Back in July, the hit series came around with a slew of new episodes, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has thrived since its return. Our heroes are fighting against Yhwach's army yet again, and his pure-blood Quincy are nothing if not horrifying. And now, one of his soldiers is going viral thanks to a rather raunchy dub scene.

As you can see below, the scene comes from the most recent dubbed episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The clip checks in on Bambietta and her cohort as they prepare for battle. Of course, the Sternritters are as gorgeous as they are deadly, so Bambietta spends this chapter with a nameless soldier who wishes to sleep with her... but it doesn't go as planned.

If you watch the dub scene for yourself, well – you'll see. Bambietta is seen being chastised for killing her hot paramour, but she is hardly phased. As the fighter zips up her top, Bambietta says she managed to keep his mess inside, and yeah. You can see why this double meaning has the anime fandom pressed.

After all, Bambietta could have had two very different messes to clean up after finding a hookup. The first mess is no doubt the man's corpse as she seems to have killed the hot soldier in a fit of frustration. And as for the second one, well – if you know you know. There is nothing orderly about a hook-up, so Bambietta may have needed to clean up a few ways.

Bleach's risqué dub line left fans with raised brows, but that was most definitely the intent. Bambietta is a shocking character, and she'd be proud of the double entendre. In the original Japanese dialogue, Bambietta doesn't make any lewd jokes, but the dub took liberties with its script. And if we're being honest, the indecent line works all too well.

If you are not caught up with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, you should know the series is streaming on Hulu and Disney+ these days. You can catch up on its English dub ahead of the finale of cour two. So for more info on Bleach, you can read the hit series' synopsis below:

"Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn't change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia--who is slowly regaining her powers--it's Ichigo's job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace."

What do you make of Bleach's new viral scene? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!